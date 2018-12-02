Zacks: Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Given $1.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $1.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Westwater Resources an industry rank of 147 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

NASDAQ WWR remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,281. Westwater Resources has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westwater Resources will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westwater Resources (WWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.