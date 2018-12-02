Zions Bancorp (ZION) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,656,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 2,302,567 shares.The stock last traded at $48.66 and had previously closed at $48.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.87 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $66,743.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $295,428.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,259 shares of company stock worth $1,170,272. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $71,178,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorp by 124.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,924 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 1,924.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 860,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,743,000 after buying an additional 817,817 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 47.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,474,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,382,000 after buying an additional 793,439 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 120.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,422,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,972,000 after buying an additional 777,750 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

