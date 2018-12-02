Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,611 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.06% of Zoetis worth $26,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 604.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3,033.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 355.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,806 shares of company stock worth $15,547,088 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE ZTS opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

