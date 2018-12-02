Zscaler Inc (ZS) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5,565.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155,583 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $47,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -126.65. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $48.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 6,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $245,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $1,421,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,228 shares of company stock worth $11,535,607 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $45.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/zscaler-inc-zs-shares-bought-by-allianz-asset-management-gmbh.html.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.