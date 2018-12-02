Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,018 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 198.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 40.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of COG opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,018 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-purchases-3018-shares-of-cabot-oil-gas-co-cog.html.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.