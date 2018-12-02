Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in FMC Corp (FMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,735 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FMC by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 18.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $82.74 on Friday. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $72.73 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

