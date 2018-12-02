Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 20,352 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 54.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $15,550,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $184.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $164.76 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

