$0.03 EPS Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Limelight Networks posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Limelight Networks had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

In related news, insider Kurt Silverman sold 7,500 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $195,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $654,000. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

LLNW stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $372.44 million, a PE ratio of -164.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.43.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

