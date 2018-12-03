$0.04 EPS Expected for Cott Corp (COT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cott’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Cott posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cott will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Cott had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cott’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COT. TD Securities began coverage on Cott in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cott in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cott in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 price objective on Cott and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cott currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.76.

Shares of Cott stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 215.21 and a beta of 0.81. Cott has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $17.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cott during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cott by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,917,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,456 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Cott by 13.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 202,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cott by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cott by 167.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 240,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,162 shares in the last quarter.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

