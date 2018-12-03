-$0.07 EPS Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $98,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,790.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 653,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $6,364,778.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 852,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,258 in the last ninety days. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,158,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,885,000 after buying an additional 176,229 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 116.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 990,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 533,894 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 270.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 1,035,448 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 32,762 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $8.20 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 2.61.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

