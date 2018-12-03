-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings. AquaVenture posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AquaVenture from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AquaVenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. JMP Securities set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AquaVenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AquaVenture from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AquaVenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in AquaVenture during the second quarter worth $164,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 76.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AquaVenture during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 34.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAAS stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.03. AquaVenture has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The Quench segment focuses in the rental and servicing of POU water filtration systems and related equipment, such as ice and sparkling water machines, and from the contracted maintenance of customer-owned equipment.

