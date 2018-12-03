$0.32 EPS Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Marvell Technology Group reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $665.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $16.44. 4,728,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,471,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Marvell Technology Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 16th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

