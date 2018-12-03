$0.49 EPS Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2018

Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $558.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Pivotal Research set a $37.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 11,628 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $385,933.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,784.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $24,604,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,613,000 after buying an additional 664,587 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $17,715,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 223.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 575,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after buying an additional 397,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 912,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after buying an additional 277,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.47. 376,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

