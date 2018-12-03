$1.27 EPS Expected for IDEX Co. (IEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. IDEX posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.94 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,468,000 after purchasing an additional 339,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,197,000 after purchasing an additional 95,176 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,290,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,112,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 822,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,284,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. IDEX has a 52-week low of $123.47 and a 52-week high of $157.84.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

