$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Inc (DAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will report sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on DAN shares. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dana by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138,945 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Dana by 31.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 15.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 304,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 21.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

DAN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 1,769,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.87. Dana has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $35.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Dana’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

