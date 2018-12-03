$10.84 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (IRIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will post sales of $10.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the highest is $11.27 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $10.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $42.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.60 million to $42.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.07 million, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $49.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 36.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Friday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.87. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,136. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.51. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

In other IRIDEX news, insider Associates & Paragon A. Paragon acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William M. Moore acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 211,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $532,700. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 29.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 23.1% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 35.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 152,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

