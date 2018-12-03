$113.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudera Inc (CLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will report sales of $113.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.81 million and the lowest is $113.50 million. Cloudera reported sales of $94.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $447.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $452.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $537.18 million, with estimates ranging from $526.28 million to $549.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.68 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 44.68% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Nomura upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other Cloudera news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $495,761.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,234. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudera by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,969,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,960,000 after buying an additional 468,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cloudera by 168.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after buying an additional 748,571 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudera by 281.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 861,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after buying an additional 635,303 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudera by 342.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 837,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 647,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,240. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.61. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

