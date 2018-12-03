13,979 Shares in American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $16,241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,409,000 after acquiring an additional 751,236 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 544.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 680,600 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $6,755,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,834 shares in the company, valued at $476,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Brust bought 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $62,879.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,387.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AOBC stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $662.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.08.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $138.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOBC. BidaskClub lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $15.00 price target on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “13,979 Shares in American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/13979-shares-in-american-outdoor-brands-corp-aobc-acquired-by-victory-capital-management-inc.html.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.