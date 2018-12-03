$151.39 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce sales of $151.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.10 million. Nautilus reported sales of $127.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $432.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $431.40 million to $434.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $457.29 million, with estimates ranging from $447.52 million to $464.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Nautilus had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLS shares. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $232,566.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nautilus by 65.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 105,638 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Nautilus by 7.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 9.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 2.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 533,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. 13,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $384.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

