160,200 Shares in Sonos Inc (SONO) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 160,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.16% of Sonos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $12.28 on Monday. Sonos Inc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.17.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $272.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.87 million. Analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Sonos, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products primarily for use in private residences in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

