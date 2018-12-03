1,700 Shares in Spire Inc (SR) Purchased by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Spire by 696.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Spire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Spire from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $78.91 on Monday. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

