1,723 Shares in Red Hat Inc (RHT) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,723 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,221,772 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $302,783,000 after buying an additional 230,675 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,162,044 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $290,527,000 after buying an additional 850,715 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Red Hat by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,832,275 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $249,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Red Hat by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,487,185 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $202,674,000 after purchasing an additional 51,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Red Hat by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,022,828 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $139,391,000 after purchasing an additional 146,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHT opened at $178.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.70. Red Hat Inc has a 52 week low of $115.31 and a 52 week high of $179.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.12 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $314,200.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

RHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura cut Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. OTR Global cut Red Hat to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Red Hat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Red Hat from $154.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Red Hat from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.48.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

