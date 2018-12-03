222,000 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (ASX) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 222,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASX. CLSA cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

