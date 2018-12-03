25,940 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Purchased by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,351,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,705,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,569,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

NYSE CBRE opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.78.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.45%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

