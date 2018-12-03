2,836 Shares in ConocoPhillips (COP) Purchased by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,836 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 241,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 88,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 332,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 6,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.37.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,903.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $66.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

