$3.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu Inc (BIDU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report $3.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.03 billion and the lowest is $3.75 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $15.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.66 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $119,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5,050.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 116.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $188.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. Baidu has a 52 week low of $175.32 and a 52 week high of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

