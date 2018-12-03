3,100 Shares in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Purchased by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 107,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

DNKN stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company had revenue of $350.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 57.20%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 30,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $2,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 51,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $3,688,140.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,591 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,848. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dunkin Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.02 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

