3,392 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 600.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000.

IWF opened at $143.32 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.08 and a 12 month high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

