35,512 Shares in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Purchased by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,323,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,254,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $8.59 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Maxwell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Kendall acquired 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $80,295.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,650 shares of company stock worth $205,581 over the last 90 days.

AQST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “35,512 Shares in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Purchased by Brant Point Investment Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/35512-shares-in-aquestive-therapeutics-inc-aqst-purchased-by-brant-point-investment-management-llc.html.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Read More: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST).

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.