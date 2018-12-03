38,453 Shares in Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Olympic Steel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Olympic Steel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Olympic Steel by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

In other news, VP Richard A. Manson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 9,897 shares in the company, valued at $168,249. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZEUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $202.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.73. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.60 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/38453-shares-in-olympic-steel-inc-zeus-acquired-by-rafferty-asset-management-llc.html.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.