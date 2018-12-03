3M Co (MMM) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 616.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,205 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,652.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $207.92 on Monday. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $181.98 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

3M announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus cut their price target on 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $206.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.16.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

