$409.01 Million in Sales Expected for Qiagen NV (QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) will post $409.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $406.20 million and the highest is $413.41 million. Qiagen posted sales of $396.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qiagen.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $377.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Commerzbank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

QGEN stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. 1,434,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,871. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 548.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 156.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

