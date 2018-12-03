4,494 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Acquired by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $35.20 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $677,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,022,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,021,069.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,002.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

