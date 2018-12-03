$506.63 Million in Sales Expected for Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to post $506.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $504.10 million to $510.00 million. Nuance Communications posted sales of $508.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $536.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUAN. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Nuance Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,241.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $136,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,988,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 45.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

