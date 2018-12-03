FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000.

Separately, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

NASDAQ:JG opened at $6.15 on Monday. Aurora Mobile Ltd – has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “580,000 Shares in Aurora Mobile Ltd – (JG) Purchased by FIL Ltd” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/580000-shares-in-aurora-mobile-ltd-jg-purchased-by-fil-ltd.html.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service.

Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.