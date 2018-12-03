$63.45 Million in Sales Expected for Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) will report $63.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electro Scientific Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. Electro Scientific Industries posted sales of $110.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electro Scientific Industries will report full year sales of $327.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $329.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $370.00 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electro Scientific Industries.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Electro Scientific Industries had a net margin of 37.32% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESIO shares. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Electro Scientific Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESIO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 455.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESIO opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.67. Electro Scientific Industries has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.01.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

