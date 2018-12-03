81,765 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $139,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $43.09 on Monday. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 123.05%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 124,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $5,207,127.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 365,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.84 per share, with a total value of $15,299,674.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 990,426 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,928. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Seagate Technology to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

