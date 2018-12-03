9,835 Shares in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3 Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.17.

Shares of NYSE LLL opened at $183.29 on Monday. L3 Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $178.30 and a 1 year high of $223.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

