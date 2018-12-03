Aaron’s (AAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $46.80 on Friday. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.25.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $953.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,904 shares of company stock worth $836,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after buying an additional 36,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

