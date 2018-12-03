Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Shares Up 12.9%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares shot up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 1,115,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,309,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXAS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $271.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

