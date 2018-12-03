Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) is Foresite Capital Management II LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Foresite Capital Management II LLC trimmed its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Adaptimmune Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.5% of Foresite Capital Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foresite Capital Management II LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $122,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $344,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Behbahani purchased 12,000,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADAP opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.02. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

