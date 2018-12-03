Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,554,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.15% of Advance Auto Parts worth $766,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,014,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

AAP opened at $177.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.40 and a 1 year high of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $186,061.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

