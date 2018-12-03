Advisory Research Inc. Sells 4,663 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen set a $190.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $143.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $212,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,506,041.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,300.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,192 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,823 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $162.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $110.68 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

