Advisory Research Inc. Sells 87,206 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,206 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.21% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 356,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 64.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 130.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBB opened at $22.65 on Monday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.55 million and a P/E ratio of 13.73.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47,986.80, for a total value of $184,749,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names.

