Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) Holdings Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,866 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,324,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 879,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,703,000 after acquiring an additional 768,151 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,081,000.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

In related news, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

AJRD stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/aerojet-rocketdyne-holdings-inc-ajrd-holdings-reduced-by-rafferty-asset-management-llc.html.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.