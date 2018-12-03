AeroVironment (AVAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $88.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVAV. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

AVAV stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 724,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,172. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.54 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

