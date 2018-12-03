Aetna Inc (AET) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $15,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,143,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Aetna by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 587,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,090,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Aetna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aetna by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after acquiring an additional 364,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aetna by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.36.

NYSE AET opened at $212.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aetna Inc has a 1-year low of $166.88 and a 1-year high of $213.36.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

