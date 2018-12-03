Aggreko plc (AGK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 834.11 ($10.90).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGK. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aggreko to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded Aggreko to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays cut Aggreko to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Aggreko stock opened at GBX 745.80 ($9.75) on Monday. Aggreko has a one year low of GBX 638.60 ($8.34) and a one year high of GBX 994.50 ($12.99).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions ? Industrial, and Power Solutions ? Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

