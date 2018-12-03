Agilent Technologies (A) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Agilent Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the medical research company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

NYSE A opened at $72.35 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.75 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $106,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $371,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,858 shares of company stock valued at $675,179 over the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

