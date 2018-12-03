Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 44.17%. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Laith Hermiz sold 3,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 13,274 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $727,415.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 481 properties, located in 44 states and containing approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

